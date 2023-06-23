Things to do this weekend in Des Moines: Arts festival, Music Under the Stars

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Friday

🎨 Des Moines Arts Festival: At Western Gateway Park, Friday-Saturday, 11am-10pm; Sunday 11am-5pm. Free!

Interrobang Film Festival: A juried show at the DSM Central Library that's in conjunction with the Arts Festival. Starts at 11am, Friday-Sunday. Free!

🐑 Spend "Friday at the Farm" at Middlebrook Farm in Cumming. Local Americana singer Robert Deitch is playing. 4:30-7:30pm. Free!

Saturday

🌎 DSM World Refugee Day: Cultural celebrations and food from more than 20 local refugee and immigrant-owned restaurants. Noon-4pm at Tower Park in DSM. Free!

🎭 Celebrate art in Des Moines and see b. Robert Moore's exhibit at Moberg Gallery from 5-8pm. Moore has become well-known nationally for his multidisciplinary art, with collectors including Gayle King and Taye Diggs.

Sunday

🕺 Get down! Des Moines Performing Arts is hosting a free dance party from 9-10am at Cowles Commons.

🛍 Support women-owned businesses during the Boss Babe Pop-Up at Jasper Winery from 1-4pm.

🤩 Music Under the Stars: A concert series featuring professional musicians at the Iowa Capitol starting at 7pm. Free!