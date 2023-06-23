Things to do this weekend in Des Moines: Arts festival, Music Under the Stars
Friday
🎨 Des Moines Arts Festival: At Western Gateway Park, Friday-Saturday, 11am-10pm; Sunday 11am-5pm. Free!
Interrobang Film Festival: A juried show at the DSM Central Library that's in conjunction with the Arts Festival. Starts at 11am, Friday-Sunday. Free!
🐑 Spend "Friday at the Farm" at Middlebrook Farm in Cumming. Local Americana singer Robert Deitch is playing. 4:30-7:30pm. Free!
Saturday
🌎 DSM World Refugee Day: Cultural celebrations and food from more than 20 local refugee and immigrant-owned restaurants. Noon-4pm at Tower Park in DSM. Free!
🎭 Celebrate art in Des Moines and see b. Robert Moore's exhibit at Moberg Gallery from 5-8pm. Moore has become well-known nationally for his multidisciplinary art, with collectors including Gayle King and Taye Diggs.
Sunday
🕺 Get down! Des Moines Performing Arts is hosting a free dance party from 9-10am at Cowles Commons.
🛍 Support women-owned businesses during the Boss Babe Pop-Up at Jasper Winery from 1-4pm.
🤩 Music Under the Stars: A concert series featuring professional musicians at the Iowa Capitol starting at 7pm. Free!
