Things to do this weekend in Des Moines: Arts festival, Music Under the Stars

Jason Clayworth
Friday

🎨 Des Moines Arts Festival: At Western Gateway Park, Friday-Saturday, 11am-10pm; Sunday 11am-5pm. Free!

Interrobang Film Festival: A juried show at the DSM Central Library that's in conjunction with the Arts Festival. Starts at 11am, Friday-Sunday. Free!

🐑 Spend "Friday at the Farm" at Middlebrook Farm in Cumming. Local Americana singer Robert Deitch is playing. 4:30-7:30pm. Free!

Saturday

🌎 DSM World Refugee Day: Cultural celebrations and food from more than 20 local refugee and immigrant-owned restaurants. Noon-4pm at Tower Park in DSM. Free!

🎭 Celebrate art in Des Moines and see b. Robert Moore's exhibit at Moberg Gallery from 5-8pm. Moore has become well-known nationally for his multidisciplinary art, with collectors including Gayle King and Taye Diggs.

Sunday

🕺 Get down! Des Moines Performing Arts is hosting a free dance party from 9-10am at Cowles Commons.

🛍 Support women-owned businesses during the Boss Babe Pop-Up at Jasper Winery from 1-4pm.

🤩 Music Under the Stars: A concert series featuring professional musicians at the Iowa Capitol starting at 7pm. Free!

