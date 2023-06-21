Grow Solar Polk County relaunches to provide solar panel discounts

Share on email (opens in new window)

Grow Solar Polk County relaunches Wednesday due to high community interest, a spokesperson for the group tells Axios.

Why it matters: The program pools the buying power of businesses and homeowners for solar panel purchases and installation discounts.

Catch up fast: The program launched last year and is coordinated by the Midwest Renewable Energy Association (MREA), The Nature Conservancy in Iowa and 1000 Friends of Iowa.

Organizers hold a series of free, hour-long informational sessions known as "Solar Power Hours" to provide information and answer questions.

By the numbers: More than 380 people attended last year's sessions, resulting in a combined 432 kilowatts of solar added to 52 properties.

Owners invested $1.2 million — an average of roughly $23,500 — and are saving just over $1,000 a year in utility costs, spokesperson Jessica Maldonado said.

The program also saved participants at least $51,800 off the base prices of their systems, Maldonado said.

The systems save the equivalent of 406,000 pounds of coal being burned, according to the group's estimates.

Driving the news: The first of at least 14 Solar Power Hours this year is today at DSM's Franklin Avenue Library, starting at 6pm.