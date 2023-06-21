One of our state's most iconic foods is getting a new look.

Driving the news: Casey's is launching thin-crust pizza on Wednesday as it seeks to appeal to a broader audience of eaters.

State of play: Unlike the gas station's traditional thicker, triangular slices, the thin-crust pizza is cut into squares. It’s available as a customization option for any of its whole pizza options at a cheaper cost than original crust, as of Wednesday morning.

Linh's thought bubble: Ah! Change! Like many Iowans, I grew up eating Casey's breakfast pizza and anything new piques my curiosity (and skepticism.)