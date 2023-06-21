ACLU calls Waukee drag performance restrictions "overboard"
The ACLU of Iowa sent letters to three cities warning that their ordinances restricting drag performances could be unconstitutional.
Driving the news: ACLU attorney Shefali Aurora sent emails Tuesday morning to city council members in Waukee, Pella and Dyersville.
- The letters, obtained by Axios, outlined why the ACLU views the ordinances as a violation of the First Amendment because they restrict "protected expression."
- City attorneys in these three communities were first notified about the concerns earlier this month, Aurora said during a press conference Tuesday.
Zoom in: Waukee's ordinance currently categorizes any venue that showcases "male or female impersonators" as "adult cabaret," which limits the type of venue where drag can be performed.
- The categorization is "overboard," especially since some drag performances aren't sexual, Aurora said.
What they're saying: The ordinance is based on old standard legal language Waukee officials adopted "for many years," but city officials don't perceive it as a drag ban now, city spokesperson Heather Behrens said in an email to Axios.
- City officials plan to review the language, Behrens said.
Dyersville Mayor Jeff Jacque told Iowa News Now that it's too early to say whether the council will review the ordinance.
- Pella Mayor Don DeWaard did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The big picture: LGBTQ rights are under scrutiny nationwide as Republican-led states consider legislation restricting drag performances.
- The Iowa Legislature failed to pass a bill this spring that would have banned minors from drag shows.
What's next: Aurora requested a response from Waukee officials within 14 days confirming they will not enforce its "impersonator" restriction.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.