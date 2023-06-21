11 hours ago - News

ACLU calls Waukee drag performance restrictions "overboard"

Linh Ta
Illustration of a fountain pen made from the heel of a platform high heel.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

The ACLU of Iowa sent letters to three cities warning that their ordinances restricting drag performances could be unconstitutional.

Driving the news: ACLU attorney Shefali Aurora sent emails Tuesday morning to city council members in Waukee, Pella and Dyersville.

  • The letters, obtained by Axios, outlined why the ACLU views the ordinances as a violation of the First Amendment because they restrict "protected expression."
  • City attorneys in these three communities were first notified about the concerns earlier this month, Aurora said during a press conference Tuesday.

Zoom in: Waukee's ordinance currently categorizes any venue that showcases "male or female impersonators" as "adult cabaret," which limits the type of venue where drag can be performed.

  • The categorization is "overboard," especially since some drag performances aren't sexual, Aurora said.

What they're saying: The ordinance is based on old standard legal language Waukee officials adopted "for many years," but city officials don't perceive it as a drag ban now, city spokesperson Heather Behrens said in an email to Axios.

  • City officials plan to review the language, Behrens said.

Dyersville Mayor Jeff Jacque told Iowa News Now that it's too early to say whether the council will review the ordinance.

  • Pella Mayor Don DeWaard did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The big picture: LGBTQ rights are under scrutiny nationwide as Republican-led states consider legislation restricting drag performances.

  • The Iowa Legislature failed to pass a bill this spring that would have banned minors from drag shows.

What's next: Aurora requested a response from Waukee officials within 14 days confirming they will not enforce its "impersonator" restriction.

