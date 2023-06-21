Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The ACLU of Iowa sent letters to three cities warning that their ordinances restricting drag performances could be unconstitutional.

Driving the news: ACLU attorney Shefali Aurora sent emails Tuesday morning to city council members in Waukee, Pella and Dyersville.

The letters, obtained by Axios, outlined why the ACLU views the ordinances as a violation of the First Amendment because they restrict "protected expression."

City attorneys in these three communities were first notified about the concerns earlier this month, Aurora said during a press conference Tuesday.

Zoom in: Waukee's ordinance currently categorizes any venue that showcases "male or female impersonators" as "adult cabaret," which limits the type of venue where drag can be performed.

The categorization is "overboard," especially since some drag performances aren't sexual, Aurora said.

What they're saying: The ordinance is based on old standard legal language Waukee officials adopted "for many years," but city officials don't perceive it as a drag ban now, city spokesperson Heather Behrens said in an email to Axios.

City officials plan to review the language, Behrens said.

Dyersville Mayor Jeff Jacque told Iowa News Now that it's too early to say whether the council will review the ordinance.

Pella Mayor Don DeWaard did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The big picture: LGBTQ rights are under scrutiny nationwide as Republican-led states consider legislation restricting drag performances.

The Iowa Legislature failed to pass a bill this spring that would have banned minors from drag shows.

What's next: Aurora requested a response from Waukee officials within 14 days confirming they will not enforce its "impersonator" restriction.