School staff surveys conducted this last year at metro school districts are giving a glimpse of the sentiments teachers are feeling about their workplaces.

Why it matters: The last few years have been exceptionally hard on teachers and staff due to COVID-19 and political tensions, prompting concerns about staff shortages and retention.

More than 500 teachers resigned from metro schools prior to the start of the most recent school year.

State of play: We asked local metro school districts for their recent staff survey data to see what areas they did well in and what could be improved.

Of note: Most of the districts conducted different surveys from each other, making them incomparable.

Urbandale

Only 45% of participating Urbandale teachers expressed favorability for the current school climate, which was on the lowest end of the spectrum in comparison to other schools nationally that took the same survey.

Results showed teachers had the highest favorable responses for "teaching efficacy" at 68%, while the lowest was feedback and coaching at 28%.

Ankeny

Survey results showed 73% of staff saw themselves still working at the district in two years.

The belief that there were good career opportunities at Ankeny received the lowest favorability at 58%.

The highest was the belief that people at the school "care about me as a person" at 82%.

Des Moines

The district achieved its highest overall favorability results since 2013, according to interim superintendent Matt Smith in an email to staff.

Des Moines' specific focus on raising math and reading scores helped give teachers more direction for their classrooms.

Professional development also helped boost scores, such as offering master's degrees through Drake University and administrative training through the University of Northern Iowa.

The district ranked highest in professional development and lowest for having materials and equipment to “do my work right.”

Overall, Waukee staff felt more engaged in their work this year, in comparison to survey results from 2022.

West Des Moines schools did not conduct a workplace survey.

What's next: Several school districts already have plans in place to try and improve staff morale, including Johnston schools which experienced a big drop in staff engagement.