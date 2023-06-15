Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Hazardous waste is migrating toward Des Moines Water Works' (DMWW) underground collection systems.

Why it matters: DMWW is the metro's primary water supplier with around 600,000 customers.

The issue is serious enough that it prompted the EPA to call a public meeting next week to discuss cleanup options.

State of play: Areas within the roughly 140-acre site adjacent to Water Works Park — commonly called "Lot 46" — contains trichloroethylene (TCE) and other chemicals frequently used in industrial solvents.

The lot is mostly within an industrial area between George Flagg Parkway on the north, Bell Avenue to the south, Fleur Drive on the east and Southwest 30th Street on the west.

Catch up fast: Environmental regulators have not ever been able to positively identify the source of groundwater contamination, according to state records.

Some of the first alerts surfaced in 1993 when a since-closed business asked the EPA how to dispose of 41 drums of urethane damaged in flooding.

In 2004, the Iowa DNR discovered contamination at the site during groundwater investigations for a nearby project.

Zoom in: The DNR then spent more than a decade investigating the contamination and identified property owned by Mid-America Development Corporation as the potentially responsible party.

Mid-America consistently denied responsibility for the contamination and didn't come to an agreement about the cleanup with the DNR.

Iowa then referred the case to the EPA.

Of note: Mid-America did not respond to Axios' request for comment.

Driving the news: TCE has been detected in DMWW's raw water intake, state documents show.

Processed drinking water remains safe for now, but the DMWW is advocating for the EPA to add Lot 46 to its National Priorities List (NPL) to help expedite further investigations or cleanup, a utility spokesperson tells Axios.

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a letter of support for the site being added to the NPL last month.

Details: Cleanup alternatives and costs would be developed by the EPA after it's potentially added to the NPL, a spokesperson for the agency tells Axios.

The site could be added as early as 2024 following a public comment period, but the agency could also take actions to address immediate water threats.

What's next: EPA's community meeting starts at 6pm next Tuesday at Weeks Middle School.