Knoxville becomes even more extreme as skydivers make their leaps

The city of Knoxville, already known for its raceway and being the sprint car capital of the world, is getting even more extreme.

Driving the news: Des Moines Skydivers opened there in May after leaving their longtime location in Winterset. Now, those who want a soaring adrenaline rush can drive 45 minutes outside of Des Moines.

State of play: Des Moines Skydivers is both a business that teaches skydiving and an organization people can join to more regularly take to the sky.

Zoom in: Most people go skydiving once, maybe twice in their lifetimes.

Yes, but: For lifelong enthusiasts, it's about the thrill of learning how to do it solo without assistance.

Member Christy Brokens wasn't sure if she'd have the time to do the sport as a mother of four, but "I've been doing it for about two years now," she tells Axios.

What they're saying: It’s a surprisingly meditative experience because you can only focus on the skydive, says longtime member Jagannathan Alagurajan.

"You can't think about anything else," says Randy Roth, former president of the group. "Or you won't be a skydiver for long."

What's next: Des Moines Skydivers hosts a free open house where you can watch people dive all day on June 24 from 11am-3pm at 1563 IA-14, Knoxville.