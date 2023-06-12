Share on email (opens in new window)

"Gallon of Nachos" at The Pelican Post Bar & Grille. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

For years, Tony Konecne dreamed of owning his own bar and grill.

His imagined concept: A simple menu, homemade food and subtle beach vibes that don't scream Margaritaville.

Driving the news: Konecne recently opened The Pelican Post Bar & Grille at the former Boomer's location in West Des Moines.

The restaurant features an indoor space, as well as a large outdoor patio and bar off the Jordan Creek Trail.

One of his specialties is a “grouper sandwich” ($14.49) — a fish filet on a brioche bun and served with fries that’s popular in Florida.

What Linh tried: The "gallon of nachos" ($17.99 + $3 for pork) after biking over.

The chips are layered in a gallon container, starting with a beer cheese sauce on the bottom made to ensure total coverage.

They're then stacked with black beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, queso fresco and jalapenos.

💭 Linh's thought bubble: These are some of the pricier nachos in the area, but the serving amount was also huge — I was unable to finish them, even sharing with another person.

If you go: 11am-midnight on weekdays, 11am-1am weekends; 265 50th St., West Des Moines