Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Clyde Evans, West Des Moines' longtime economic development director, has overseen everything from the rise of Jordan Creek Town Center to the revitalization of the Historic Valley Junction area.

Driving the news: After 32 years on the job, Evans, 70, is retiring. We recently asked his thoughts on development in the fast-growing city.

What prompted retirement? After being diagnosed with throat cancer several years ago, Evans says it's time to "rethink" things and spend more time on other activities he enjoys.

"I'm kind of a workaholic," Evans says.

Favorite projects? Revitalizing 5th Street, building Jordan Creek Town Center and negotiating and attracting the Microsoft Data Center projects.

What areas in WDM need some TLC? 8th Street corridor and the Westown Parkway/Valley West Drive-area, Evans says.

The city is currently working on a reconstruction project along 8th Street from I-235 to Ashworth Road that will improve the roadway.

The West Des Moines City Council approved a master plan for the Westown Parkway and Valley West area that recommends adding more mixed-use development, multi-housing units and becoming pedestrian friendly.

Valley West Mall, a centerpiece of the aging area, isn't likely to sell soon as the new owners are trying to recoup money. They're working with leasing agents to attract new tenants to the mall, Evans says.

Is West Des Moines missing anything? A diverse employment base.

The employers in the area are largely in the finance and insurance sectors, which could cause issues if there's a major downturn in one of those industries.

What to expect in the future? As lease prices increase nationwide, expect to see smaller outside companies move into office spaces in WDM.

What's next: Ryan Moffat, the city's economic development coordinator, takes over the position in July.