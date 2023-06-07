Share on email (opens in new window)

The Ankeny City Council is considering allowing golf carts on city streets where the speed limit is under 25 miles per hour — but not everyone is on board.

Why it matters: It's an added convenience for residents who live near a golf course, like Otter Creek.

But allowing carts could cause more headaches and congestion for the fast-growing city, Mayor Mark Holm says.

Ankeny would be the largest city in Iowa to allow them.

State of play: State law only allows golf carts on streets if the local city council approves them.

Ankeny is considering allowing them on slower roads, though they may cross primary streets.

They're also considering allowing anyone with a license to drive them, including teens, who could potentially use them as transportation to and from school.

Of note: State law already requires golf carts on streets to have a bicycle flag, brakes and a slow-moving sign.

The council is also considering requiring a side mirror and headlights.

What they're saying: Ankeny city staff recommends not allowing golf carts on streets.

Holm, who doesn't get to vote, told the council he is strongly considering vetoing the ordinance. As an employee of the Iowa Department of Transportation, he said he's concerned about traffic congestion and safety.

The other side: Ankeny city councilperson Kelly Stearns said she doesn't foresee any traffic issues for roads 25 and under.

She also said she wants to be able to provide clarity for officers, who are currently using their discretion to pull over carts being driven on streets.

What's next: The city is finalizing the ordinance language and a public hearing is expected July 3.