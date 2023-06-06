Share on email (opens in new window)

Dan Houston split his childhood in two very different places: Houston, population over 2 million, and Dow City, Iowa — population under 500.

Through that experience, the Principal Financial Group CEO met a diverse array of people and how both perspectives are important to understand.

What he's saying: "I've always said the two ways we learn are the people we meet and the books we read." (Houston reads only non-fiction.)

State of play: Now, as the CEO of one of Des Moines' top employers, Houston travels 130 nights of the year around the world.

But while society is getting more polarized, he believes understanding others and learning about other cultures is more important than ever.

"I don't believe that society is well served by letting the two ends of the spectrum dominate the narrative for policymaking," Houston tells Axios.

Here's how he starts his day:

⏰ Wake up: 3:30-4am. He arrives at the office before 5am.

🍳 Breakfast: An English muffin with peanut butter. "I've done that all my life." No coffee.

📚 What he's reading: The Wall Street Journal, the Des Moines Register and industry-specific materials.

"I have a very broad palate for reading and gathering intel."

🗓 His pro-tip: Houston has an open calendar for 30-minute meetings before 6:30am for community members and interns. The first 15 minutes is for them and he takes the last 15 minutes.