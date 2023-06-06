29 mins ago - Business

How Principal CEO Dan Houston starts his day

Linh Ta

Photo: Courtesy of Principal Financial Group

Dan Houston split his childhood in two very different places: Houston, population over 2 million, and Dow City, Iowa — population under 500.

  • Through that experience, the Principal Financial Group CEO met a diverse array of people and how both perspectives are important to understand.

What he's saying: "I've always said the two ways we learn are the people we meet and the books we read." (Houston reads only non-fiction.)

State of play: Now, as the CEO of one of Des Moines' top employers, Houston travels 130 nights of the year around the world.

  • But while society is getting more polarized, he believes understanding others and learning about other cultures is more important than ever.
  • "I don't believe that society is well served by letting the two ends of the spectrum dominate the narrative for policymaking," Houston tells Axios.

Here's how he starts his day:

Wake up: 3:30-4am. He arrives at the office before 5am.

🍳 Breakfast: An English muffin with peanut butter. "I've done that all my life." No coffee.

📚 What he's reading: The Wall Street Journal, the Des Moines Register and industry-specific materials.

  • "I have a very broad palate for reading and gathering intel."

🗓 His pro-tip: Houston has an open calendar for 30-minute meetings before 6:30am for community members and interns. The first 15 minutes is for them and he takes the last 15 minutes.

  • He uses it to learn what people in the community are thinking about, improve placemaking and get more people interested in leadership roles.
  • "I definitely have a pretty good pulse on a lot of the businesses around town and what's going on, so I without a doubt benefit greatly from having that program in place."
