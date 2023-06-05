New mural proposed along Des Moines' riverwalk

Share on email (opens in new window)

Digital rendering: Ally Frame via the city of DSM

A mural titled "We are one" is proposed for the underpass of the east side of the Iowa Women of Achievement pedestrian bridge and the Principal Riverwalk trail.

Catch up fast: The underpass is the frequent site of graffiti. In other areas, city officials have discovered that art alleviates the problem.

Operation Downtown, a business advocacy group, agreed to solicit proposals from artists.

It will pay for the project and oversee its maintenance through at least March 2033, under a proposal going before the Des Moines City Council next week.

Details: "We are one" is designed by local artist Ally Frame.