New mural proposed along Des Moines' riverwalk

Jason Clayworth

Digital rendering: Ally Frame via the city of DSM

A mural titled "We are one" is proposed for the underpass of the east side of the Iowa Women of Achievement pedestrian bridge and the Principal Riverwalk trail.

Catch up fast: The underpass is the frequent site of graffiti. In other areas, city officials have discovered that art alleviates the problem.

  • Operation Downtown, a business advocacy group, agreed to solicit proposals from artists.
  • It will pay for the project and oversee its maintenance through at least March 2033, under a proposal going before the Des Moines City Council next week.

Details: "We are one" is designed by local artist Ally Frame.

  • She previously painted an image of Frieda Kahlo on the side of Manhattan Deli and a psychedelic-like interpretation of the Iowa Capitol in the East Village.
  • This mural would show children holding hands across the ceiling of the underpass with the words "We are connected."
