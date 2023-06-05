Iowa's nursing home worker shortage is double the national average
Nursing home worker shortages continue to plague Iowa, Brad Anderson, state director of AARP of Iowa tells Axios.
Why it matters: Staffing shortages can result in subpar or even neglectful care in nursing homes — and nearly 42% of Iowa's facilities have a shortage of nurses and aides.
- That's almost double the national average of 22%, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which examined four weeks of shortages ending April 23.
Zoom in: Rural nursing homes are especially facing "over-bedding," or when the capacity for residents is too high compared to staffing, Anderson says.
- Rural towns lean older, making it harder to properly staff nursing homes.
- There's also a lack of incentive to enter the care industry, which has an average hourly rate of $16, according to AARP of Iowa.
What they're saying: Iowa lawmakers approved $15 million earlier this year to go towards nursing homes and adjusting Medicaid rates for inflation.
- Anderson says he wants to see that funding help go towards alleviating worker shortages.
The big picture: More older Iowans are wanting to "stay-in-place" and live out their lives in their current homes, rather than the U.S. cultural norm of going to a care facility, Anderson says. That could help lower the need for more nursing home workers.
- Working towards this dynamic could include funding amenities like smart technology, voice control or grips for bathrooms, Anderson says.
