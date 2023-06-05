Iowa's nursing home worker shortage is double the national average

Nursing home worker shortages continue to plague Iowa, Brad Anderson, state director of AARP of Iowa tells Axios.

Why it matters: Staffing shortages can result in subpar or even neglectful care in nursing homes — and nearly 42% of Iowa's facilities have a shortage of nurses and aides.

That's almost double the national average of 22%, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which examined four weeks of shortages ending April 23.

Zoom in: Rural nursing homes are especially facing "over-bedding," or when the capacity for residents is too high compared to staffing, Anderson says.

Rural towns lean older, making it harder to properly staff nursing homes.

There's also a lack of incentive to enter the care industry, which has an average hourly rate of $16, according to AARP of Iowa.

What they're saying: Iowa lawmakers approved $15 million earlier this year to go towards nursing homes and adjusting Medicaid rates for inflation.

Anderson says he wants to see that funding help go towards alleviating worker shortages.

The big picture: More older Iowans are wanting to "stay-in-place" and live out their lives in their current homes, rather than the U.S. cultural norm of going to a care facility, Anderson says. That could help lower the need for more nursing home workers.