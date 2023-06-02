Share on email (opens in new window)

A new immersive art exhibit opening at Mainframe Studios today highlights the perspectives of people who are neurodivergent or those who have mental illnesses.

Why it matters: People who are neurodivergent are often taught how to "fit in." This art instead celebrates their uniqueness, Christina Smith, president of exhibit host Community Support Advocates, tells Axios.

State of play: "Take Up Space," features the work of five different artists, including:

Hyperfocus: Abby Niederhauser, who has autism, will show an "explosion" of '90s pop culture in her art.

Social isolation: Leo Bird created a three-dimensional piece where people can experience what isolation can be like for someone with autism in a cafe.

Voices: Mindspring, the local mental health organization, is sharing a simulation of what it's like to hear voices.

Perspective: Jonathan Dwight Photography is showing photos that represent what it's like for people with differences to be judged by society.

Wellness Center: The B. Well Foundation is providing resources on mental wellness.

If you go: 5-8pm.