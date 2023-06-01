Wells Fargo to close a Des Moines branch

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Wells Fargo branch at 4505 Douglas Ave. in DSM will close Oct. 4. Photo: Courtesy of the Polk County Assessor

Wells Fargo is closing its Merle Hay neighborhood branch location in October and a drive-through location on Des Moines' east side in July, a company spokesperson tells Axios.

Details: The moves come as customers increasingly use digital tools for transactions, the spokesperson says.

Wells Fargo is classifying the Merle Hay closure as a consolidation, with services still offered at nearby branches in Urbandale, Johnston and Ingersoll Avenue.

There are no other closures immediately planned in the metro.