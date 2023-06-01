Wells Fargo to close a Des Moines branch
Wells Fargo is closing its Merle Hay neighborhood branch location in October and a drive-through location on Des Moines' east side in July, a company spokesperson tells Axios.
Details: The moves come as customers increasingly use digital tools for transactions, the spokesperson says.
- Wells Fargo is classifying the Merle Hay closure as a consolidation, with services still offered at nearby branches in Urbandale, Johnston and Ingersoll Avenue.
- There are no other closures immediately planned in the metro.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more