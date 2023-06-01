Michelle Book, CEO of the FBOI, speaks during a press conference at Drake University in February. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

The majority of food pantries affiliated with the Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) are still not partnered with the Food Bank of Iowa following last year's contract disputes.

Why it matters: Central Iowa pantries that aren't partnered with the food bank don't have access to USDA commodities.

Catch up quick: The Food Bank of Iowa standardized operating agreements with charities late last year to ensure people are offered at least a three-day supply of food a month.

DMARC was already offering that requisite, but the new agreements would also allow people to visit each of its 15 metro sites once a month.

That sets up a financially unsustainable situation where a family could potentially collect up to 45 days of food each month, DMARC officials previously told Axios.

State of play: Despite a February press conference where group leaders announced a reconciliation, only seven pantries in DMARC's network had signed the new contracts as of last week, according to the food bank.

What they're saying: Officials from both groups declined to comment about why most have not rejoined.