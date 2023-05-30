Little Caesars off University Avenue and 42nd Street in Des Moines. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

Amelia Earhart spent several years of her childhood living in Des Moines, including where a Little Caesars currently resides in the Drake neighborhood.

State of play: The famous aviator was born in 1897 and initially lived in Atchinson, Kansas until her father, Edwin, was transferred to work for the railway in Des Moines, according to Iowa's Legislative Services Agency.

Earhart and her family lived in five different Des Moines homes between 1907-1912. The frequent moves were attributed to Edwin's alcoholism.

By 1912, there was no record of her family in the city's directory.

Zoom in: Earhart lived at 1806 Arlington Avenue, 1443 and 1530 8th Street, 4201 University Avenue and 3002 Cottage Grove.

💭 Our thought bubble: A $5 hot and ready would have seemed like a terrible deal in comparison to the nickel Earhart would have spent back then on a pizza.