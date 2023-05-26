Des Moines anticipates 20K cemetery visitors this Memorial Day

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Volunteers decorated graves of hundreds of veterans at Glendale Cemetery this week. Photo: Courtesy of the city of DSM

About 20,000 people will visit Des Moines cemeteries between now and June 1, city officials estimate.

Zoom in: There are more than 350 acres of burial grounds at seven municipal cemeteries: Woodland, St. Ambrose, Glendale, Oak Grove, Laurel Hill, Sims and Elm Grove.

🪦 State of play: DSM's cemetery system averaged just over 550 annual burials over the last five years, according to city data.

There were 177,254 total interments as of May 4.

Between the lines: Nearly 600 volunteers donated about 3,300 hours last year to fix, improve and restore the grounds or monuments.

The intrigue: The oldest is Woodland, which was planned prior to the 1851 incorporation of the town of "Fort Des Moines."

Burials include hundreds of unknown orphans on "baby hill," where they were stacked on top of each other in crate-like caskets in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Former Iowa Gov. Samuel Merrill, early DSM settler Hoyt Sherman and Drake University founder George Thomas Carpenter are buried at Woodland.

1 cool thing to go: You can take a self-guided tour and watch short videos about some of the people buried at Woodland on your phone.