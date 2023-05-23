Early Bird expanding popular brunch restaurant to Ankeny

Share on email (opens in new window)

The interior of Early Bird in West Des Moines. Photo courtesy of Early Bird

Early Bird is opening a second metro location in Ankeny this summer, owner Kendall Owen tells Axios.

State of play: The funky brunch restaurant is planning to open in August at 1520 South Ankeny Boulevard.

It will seat up to 150 people.

The menu: Ankeny's menu will mirror West Des Moines', including "hash holes" — hashbrown croquettes — plus PB&J pancakes and churro waffles.

What they're saying: Owen and his business partner chose Ankeny because the traffic and demographics are similar to the WDM location. They hope it will be "almost identical," Owen says.