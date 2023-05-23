19 mins ago - Food and Drink
Early Bird expanding popular brunch restaurant to Ankeny
Early Bird is opening a second metro location in Ankeny this summer, owner Kendall Owen tells Axios.
State of play: The funky brunch restaurant is planning to open in August at 1520 South Ankeny Boulevard.
- It will seat up to 150 people.
The menu: Ankeny's menu will mirror West Des Moines', including "hash holes" — hashbrown croquettes — plus PB&J pancakes and churro waffles.
What they're saying: Owen and his business partner chose Ankeny because the traffic and demographics are similar to the WDM location. They hope it will be "almost identical," Owen says.
