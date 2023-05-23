Des Moines City Council to take civility course

Share on email (opens in new window)

Des Moines City Council members are spending half the day learning how to better work together.

Why it matters: Tuesday's four-hour training is intended to increase effectiveness of the city's top leadership, partly by promoting civility among themselves and the public.

Catch up fast: DSM council meetings became noticeably more contentious as local efforts for police reform reached our city following the 2020 murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.

New safety protocols, including city hall security sweeps and metal detectors, were added after in-person meetings resumed in 2021 following pandemic closures.

What's happening: Employees of Baker Tilly, a Chicago-based consulting company, lead the training during a special workshop at Central Library.

It'll focus on good governance practices with emphasis on process, civility and teamwork.

The Institute for Local Government's paper, "Attributes of Exceptional Councils," is on a recommended reading list for meeting participants.

Of note: The training is something Mayor Frank Cownie and city manager Scott Sanders discussed prior to the pandemic, Sanders tells Axios.

It'll cost the city $25,000, according to public records.

The big picture: Almost all Americans believe society is less civil than it was a decade ago.

And they blame social media and public officials, according to the American Bar Association’s 2023 Survey of Civic Literacy.

Get involved: Drake University is hosting a free panel discussion next week about civility in our local elections for current and future metro leaders.

💬 Our thought bubble: Sometimes even "Iowa nice" needs a refresher.