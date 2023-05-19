Polk County launches unprecedented river research project

Share on email (opens in new window)

A view of the Raccoon River in Des Moines. Photo courtesy of Eric Burson

Polk County hired about a dozen scientists this week to help launch a two-year project examining water conditions and the biological health of the Des Moines and Raccoon rivers.

Why it matters: The rivers provide drinking water to much of the metro.

Plus, regional planners want to transform them into bigger recreational attractions as part of the ongoing $125M Iowa Confluence Water Trails (ICON) project.

The project will provide an up-to-date snapshot of the metro's major water sources and will likely be the most comprehensive river review in DSM's history, Polk County Administrator John Norris tells Axios.

Flashback: Metro officials have for years battled pollution and dangerous levels of nitrates that leach into the rivers from things like fertilizers, wastewater treatment plants and septic systems.

Des Moines Water Works in 2015 sued three northwest Iowa counties and multiple drainage districts in federal court, alleging they violated the Clean Water Act by not better controlling nitrates.

A judge dismissed the lawsuit in 2017, concluding the widespread problems are for the Iowa Legislature to address.

State of play: A $50+ million plan to build wells north of the metro to remediate some of the problems is under consideration as water quality continues to dog the public utility.

Driving the news: This week's agreements between Polk County Supervisors, scientists and several universities are among the first steps for the new Central Iowa Water Source Water Research Assessment (CISWRA).

The $1 million project will review existing river data, identify research gaps and create a water quality improvement plan.

Of note: Polk County is using federal pandemic grant money to pay for the project.

What's next: CISWRA scientists and research groups meet next month to develop a research plan, project leader Jennifer Terry tells Axios.