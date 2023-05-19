Polk County settles eye injury case for $236K

Share on email (opens in new window)

Polk County is paying $236,000 to settle a workers' compensation claim from a conservation employee who lost an eye while on the job, according to documents obtained by Axios through a public records request.

Details: Chance Patrick, a maintenance technician, was injured in December 2020.

He was off for nearly 39 weeks before returning to work.

What they're saying: Patrick required surgery after the injury and the incident took a significant toll on his life, his attorney, John Lawyer, tells Axios.

Of note: Lawyer declined to detail how the accident occurred.