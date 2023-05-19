35 mins ago - News

Polk County settles eye injury case for $236K

Jason Clayworth
Illustration of a medical symbol peeling to reveal money

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Polk County is paying $236,000 to settle a workers' compensation claim from a conservation employee who lost an eye while on the job, according to documents obtained by Axios through a public records request.

Details: Chance Patrick, a maintenance technician, was injured in December 2020.

  • He was off for nearly 39 weeks before returning to work.

What they're saying: Patrick required surgery after the injury and the incident took a significant toll on his life, his attorney, John Lawyer, tells Axios.

Of note: Lawyer declined to detail how the accident occurred.

  • Patrick and Polk County Conservation Board director Rich Leopold did not return requests for comment.
