35 mins ago - News
Polk County settles eye injury case for $236K
Polk County is paying $236,000 to settle a workers' compensation claim from a conservation employee who lost an eye while on the job, according to documents obtained by Axios through a public records request.
Details: Chance Patrick, a maintenance technician, was injured in December 2020.
- He was off for nearly 39 weeks before returning to work.
What they're saying: Patrick required surgery after the injury and the incident took a significant toll on his life, his attorney, John Lawyer, tells Axios.
Of note: Lawyer declined to detail how the accident occurred.
- Patrick and Polk County Conservation Board director Rich Leopold did not return requests for comment.
