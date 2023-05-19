35 mins ago - Real Estate
First look: The Collier, a lakefront Ankeny condo project
The Collier is a new 22-unit luxury condo development overlooking Vintage Lake in Ankeny.
Driving the news: Construction is expected to be completed in July.
- At least 15 of the units are already sold, Justin Washburn of Caliber Realty tells Axios.
Why we love it: The views are great, which include a distant downtown DSM skyline.
- Plus, its location adjacent to The District at Prairie Trail is convenient for shopping and entertainment.
Details: Most units are two beds, two baths and just under 1,500 square feet.
Notable features: Units have high ceilings, large windows, gourmet kitchens and access to the building's pool and underground heated parking.
Price: $385,500 to $438,500.
