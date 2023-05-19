35 mins ago - Real Estate

First look: The Collier, a lakefront Ankeny condo project

Jason Clayworth

The Collier in Ankeny. Photo courtesy of Caliber Realty

The Collier is a new 22-unit luxury condo development overlooking Vintage Lake in Ankeny.

Driving the news: Construction is expected to be completed in July.

  • At least 15 of the units are already sold, Justin Washburn of Caliber Realty tells Axios.

Why we love it: The views are great, which include a distant downtown DSM skyline.

Details: Most units are two beds, two baths and just under 1,500 square feet.

Notable features: Units have high ceilings, large windows, gourmet kitchens and access to the building's pool and underground heated parking.

Price: $385,500 to $438,500.

A photo from inside the Collier.
The Collier in Ankeny. Photo: Courtesy of Caliber Realty
