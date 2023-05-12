New townhome project overlooks Gray's Lake Park

Share on email (opens in new window)

Groundwork started recently on the new Bricktop 36 townhome project. This was also the location of yesterday's "Where's Jason?" contest , won by Axios DSM reader Jake Oeth. Photo courtesy of Caliber Realty

Bricktop 36 construction starts in coming weeks, adding what developer Caliber Iowa says will be a "boutique townhome community" overlooking downtown and Gray's Lake Park.

Details: The project is on a nearly eight-acre, undeveloped site in the 1300 block of Thomas Beck Road, across from Confluence Brewery Company.

It has 36 lots for rowhouse-style homes under a development plan approved this week by the Des Moines City Council.

Zoom in: Each unit will be about 1,600 square feet and have two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and decks.

A price range hasn't been determined, Justin Washburn of Caliber Realty tells Axios.

Of note: Brocktop 36 will be similar to Caliber's Cityview 34 development, located just south of I-235 along Keo Way in downtown.

What's next: Completion of some of the first units is anticipated late this year, Washburn says.