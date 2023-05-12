New townhome project overlooks Gray's Lake Park
Bricktop 36 construction starts in coming weeks, adding what developer Caliber Iowa says will be a "boutique townhome community" overlooking downtown and Gray's Lake Park.
Details: The project is on a nearly eight-acre, undeveloped site in the 1300 block of Thomas Beck Road, across from Confluence Brewery Company.
- It has 36 lots for rowhouse-style homes under a development plan approved this week by the Des Moines City Council.
Zoom in: Each unit will be about 1,600 square feet and have two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and decks.
- A price range hasn't been determined, Justin Washburn of Caliber Realty tells Axios.
Of note: Brocktop 36 will be similar to Caliber's Cityview 34 development, located just south of I-235 along Keo Way in downtown.
What's next: Completion of some of the first units is anticipated late this year, Washburn says.
