New intersection could claim Beaverdale grill
Players Sports Bar & Grill faces "total acquisition" under a city plan to realign the intersection of Beaver Avenue and 41st Street.
Why it matters: The Iowa Department of Transportation considers the intersection project to have a high potential to reduce crashes, but it could result in the loss of a local business.
- Plus, at least eight other adjacent property owners face partial acquisitions from the city or temporary construction easements.
Catch up fast: The intersection is where Beaver Avenue bends and 41st merges.
- There's a stop sign for the street's northbound traffic but no yield for Beaver Avenue drivers.
- The intersection is also a frequent pedestrian crossing for the surrounding properties, including the grill, Snookies Malt Shop and Price Chopper grocery store.
Driving the news: The City Council this week agreed to proceed with acquisition for the redesign.
- A legal power known as eminent domain could be used to claim property necessary for the project.
What they're saying: An adjacent property owner might agree during upcoming negotiations to sell land that could relocate the grill's parking area and allow it to stay open, a city spokesperson tells Axios.
Yes, but: Chelsie Lyons, the grill's owner, tells Axios she doesn't believe parking relocation is a viable option.
- The redesign would still either claim a portion of the 67-year-old building or place 41st Street within a few feet of its entrance, she says.
What's next: A total cost and construction timeline is being developed by city staff.
- Nearly $1.3 million is budgeted for the project over the next three years.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.