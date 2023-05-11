57 mins ago - Business

New intersection could claim Beaverdale grill

Jason Clayworth
A photo of an intersection.

Beaver Avenue curves at the 41st Street intersection. A street realignment could move the intersection further southeast and into the location of Players Sports Bar & Grill, in the background. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Players Sports Bar & Grill faces "total acquisition" under a city plan to realign the intersection of Beaver Avenue and 41st Street.

Why it matters: The Iowa Department of Transportation considers the intersection project to have a high potential to reduce crashes, but it could result in the loss of a local business.

  • Plus, at least eight other adjacent property owners face partial acquisitions from the city or temporary construction easements.

Catch up fast: The intersection is where Beaver Avenue bends and 41st merges.

  • There's a stop sign for the street's northbound traffic but no yield for Beaver Avenue drivers.
  • The intersection is also a frequent pedestrian crossing for the surrounding properties, including the grill, Snookies Malt Shop and Price Chopper grocery store.

Driving the news: The City Council this week agreed to proceed with acquisition for the redesign.

  • A legal power known as eminent domain could be used to claim property necessary for the project.

What they're saying: An adjacent property owner might agree during upcoming negotiations to sell land that could relocate the grill's parking area and allow it to stay open, a city spokesperson tells Axios.

Yes, but: Chelsie Lyons, the grill's owner, tells Axios she doesn't believe parking relocation is a viable option.

  • The redesign would still either claim a portion of the 67-year-old building or place 41st Street within a few feet of its entrance, she says.

What's next: A total cost and construction timeline is being developed by city staff.

A drawing of a street project.
The realignment project would move the 41st Street and Beaver Avenue intersection further southeast. Drawing: Courtesy of the city of Des Moines
