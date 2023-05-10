Iowa's campaign reporting fines frustrate former candidate

A former political candidate says the process of filing campaign reports to the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board was riddled with technical difficulties, resulting in a late filing and subsequent $100 fine.

Driving the news: The board is trying to recover thousands of dollars from a backlog of unpaid fines levied to candidates but there’s no consequence in state law for not paying.

It also had used an antiquated system that made it difficult for people to even know if they had a fine.

State of play: The board underwent technology upgrades, including adding a new reporting system in March 2022.

Zoom in: Gary Overla, a teacher in Perry who ran an unsuccessful campaign for an Iowa House seat last year as a Democrat, says the process to file the report was not user-friendly.

He plans to pay fines in person at the board's office when he has the time.

What they're saying: The campaign process was so cumbersome, "I'll never run for office again," Overla says.

The other side: There were initially some minor glitches to the new reporting system but the board waived all penalties in those situations, executive director Zach Goodrich tells Axios.

Overla — who also received a separate $50 fine — was told he had 30 days to request a waiver, which he did not, Goodrich says.

The board was unaware of Overla's technical difficulties until contacted by Axios, Goodrich notes, but the former candidate had successfully used the new system to file earlier reports.

What's next: The board wants to pass legislation next year to help modernize its policies and codes.