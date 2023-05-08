Iowa Republicans passed the majority of their priorities this session, dramatically changing everything from property taxes to the allowed books in schools.

Here are the most recent bills that passed before or on May 4, the end of the session:

Property taxes

A bipartisan bill will give homeowners $100 million in property tax relief by limiting cities' and counties' revenue growth. It instead requires excess revenue growth by local governments to be used towards lowering levy rates, according to Iowa Capital Dispatch.

DART will also get new revenue options to help offset the lower property taxes, which is its main source of funding.

Caucuses

Political parties will be required to hold their caucuses in person, despite Democrats' concerns that it's less accessible for people with disabilities.

Republicans argue mail-in caucus ballots are too similar to a primary and would allow New Hampshire to early vote before Iowa.

Child labor

The bill allows minors to work longer hours and seek exemptions from the state for jobs in more dangerous fields that are part of an approved training program, such as woodworking and demolition, the Register reports.