Younkers now an auction warehouse at Des Moines' Southridge Mall

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a former Younkers store.

The Younkers signs on this Southridge Mall building will come down after a sale is finalized in coming weeks. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Online auction service NativeBid Auctions is purchasing the former Younkers store at Southridge Mall as part of a $2 million project.

Why it matters: The 100,000-square-foot building sat vacant for years after Younkers closed in 2018.

What's happening: NativeBid began renting the building and moved its DSM operations there about a year ago. A purchase agreement will become final in coming weeks, owner and Waukee resident Travis Mansfield, tells Axios.

  • The business primarily auctions off furniture and home goods that were returned to other retailers for things like damaged packaging or wrong dimensions.

Zoom in: Most of the building is used for warehouse space, not in-person shopping.

  • Online auction winners pick up their purchases at the site, making use of the former Younker's loading docks.

State of play: The DSM City Council allocated $25K to NativeBid's parent company, Native Business Services, in March for sidewalk improvements.

