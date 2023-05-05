Younkers now an auction warehouse at Des Moines' Southridge Mall
Online auction service NativeBid Auctions is purchasing the former Younkers store at Southridge Mall as part of a $2 million project.
Why it matters: The 100,000-square-foot building sat vacant for years after Younkers closed in 2018.
What's happening: NativeBid began renting the building and moved its DSM operations there about a year ago. A purchase agreement will become final in coming weeks, owner and Waukee resident Travis Mansfield, tells Axios.
- The business primarily auctions off furniture and home goods that were returned to other retailers for things like damaged packaging or wrong dimensions.
Zoom in: Most of the building is used for warehouse space, not in-person shopping.
- Online auction winners pick up their purchases at the site, making use of the former Younker's loading docks.
State of play: The DSM City Council allocated $25K to NativeBid's parent company, Native Business Services, in March for sidewalk improvements.
