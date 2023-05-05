Younkers now an auction warehouse at Des Moines' Southridge Mall

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Younkers signs on this Southridge Mall building will come down after a sale is finalized in coming weeks. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Online auction service NativeBid Auctions is purchasing the former Younkers store at Southridge Mall as part of a $2 million project.

Why it matters: The 100,000-square-foot building sat vacant for years after Younkers closed in 2018.

What's happening: NativeBid began renting the building and moved its DSM operations there about a year ago. A purchase agreement will become final in coming weeks, owner and Waukee resident Travis Mansfield, tells Axios.

The business primarily auctions off furniture and home goods that were returned to other retailers for things like damaged packaging or wrong dimensions.

Zoom in: Most of the building is used for warehouse space, not in-person shopping.

Online auction winners pick up their purchases at the site, making use of the former Younker's loading docks.

State of play: The DSM City Council allocated $25K to NativeBid's parent company, Native Business Services, in March for sidewalk improvements.