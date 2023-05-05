Downtown Farmers' Market has nearly two dozen new vendors

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Downtown Farmers' Market. Photo courtesy of Catch Des Moines

The 2023 Downtown Farmers' Market launches Saturday with nearly two dozen new vendors.

Zoom in: The newbies include two coffee spots, beef from Herd 77 and handcrafted candy from Fritz Toffee.

Plus, cheese from Hinterland Dairy and multiple homegrown veggie stands, including gourmet mushrooms from More Spores Farm.

Other new vendors include:

🍕 Ready-made foods

Brick & Ember Pizza Co. sells wood-fire breakfast and dessert pies while Chad's Pizza offers more than 70 frozen options.

Bernardos Burritos has breakfast bowls and steak tacos.

🎨 Arts and crafts

Nymph in the Woods sells wearable fused glass art.

Yellow Canary Studio has food-safe stoneware pottery.

🛍 If you go: Every Saturday through October, 7am-noon, on Court Avenue. Starts at 8am in October.