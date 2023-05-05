40 mins ago - News

Downtown Farmers' Market has nearly two dozen new vendors

Jason Clayworth

The Downtown Farmers' Market. Photo courtesy of Catch Des Moines

The 2023 Downtown Farmers' Market launches Saturday with nearly two dozen new vendors.

Zoom in: The newbies include two coffee spots, beef from Herd 77 and handcrafted candy from Fritz Toffee.

🍕 Ready-made foods
🎨 Arts and crafts

🛍 If you go: Every Saturday through October, 7am-noon, on Court Avenue. Starts at 8am in October.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more