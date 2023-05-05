40 mins ago - News
Downtown Farmers' Market has nearly two dozen new vendors
The 2023 Downtown Farmers' Market launches Saturday with nearly two dozen new vendors.
Zoom in: The newbies include two coffee spots, beef from Herd 77 and handcrafted candy from Fritz Toffee.
- Plus, cheese from Hinterland Dairy and multiple homegrown veggie stands, including gourmet mushrooms from More Spores Farm.
- Other new vendors include:
🍕 Ready-made foods
- Brick & Ember Pizza Co. sells wood-fire breakfast and dessert pies while Chad's Pizza offers more than 70 frozen options.
- Bernardos Burritos has breakfast bowls and steak tacos.
🎨 Arts and crafts
- Nymph in the Woods sells wearable fused glass art.
- Yellow Canary Studio has food-safe stoneware pottery.
🛍 If you go: Every Saturday through October, 7am-noon, on Court Avenue. Starts at 8am in October.
