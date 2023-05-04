2 hours ago - Business
Iowa's first zero-carbon building breaks ground Thursday
Iowa's first building constructed with Zero Carbon Certification begins this month.
Catch up fast: Star Lofts is a $7.2 million, 20-unit affordable housing project by Anawim Housing and Cutler Development.
- It's located at the former site of the Star gas station along Ingersoll Avenue and will have commercial space on the first floor.
Driving the news: A groundbreaking ceremony is Thursday, with construction expected to take about a year.
Why it matters: The certification means that 100% of the energy used to construct the project will be offset with renewable energy.
- Mass timber — a low-carbon alternative to concrete and steel — is being used in the construction.
