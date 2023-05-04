Iowa's first zero-carbon building breaks ground Thursday

Star Lofts is being constructed at 2701 Ingersoll Ave. Rendering courtesy of Anawim Housing and Cutler Development

Iowa's first building constructed with Zero Carbon Certification begins this month.

Catch up fast: Star Lofts is a $7.2 million, 20-unit affordable housing project by Anawim Housing and Cutler Development.

It's located at the former site of the Star gas station along Ingersoll Avenue and will have commercial space on the first floor.

Driving the news: A groundbreaking ceremony is Thursday, with construction expected to take about a year.

Why it matters: The certification means that 100% of the energy used to construct the project will be offset with renewable energy.