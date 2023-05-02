Des Moines-area MPO director is likely out of a job
Todd Ashby, longtime director of the organization that coordinates central Iowa transportation projects, is likely out of a job after metro officials voted last week to not renew his contract.
Why it matters: The Des Moines Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) helps manage some of the metro's most ambitious initiatives, having secured more than $74 million in federal transportation funding for projects between 2022 and 2026.
- Ashby's exit signals a fundamental change in the direction of the organization, which has been criticized by some local officials as having "mission creep" and losing focus on transportation.
Catch up fast: The MPO has served the DSM area for 40 years. It covers more than 500 square miles, including areas in 20 cities and four counties.
- Representatives of area governments — mostly elected officials — serve on its board.
- The MPO's nearly $2 million operating budget is paid mostly by federal grants and assessments from local governments that are members.
Driving the news: The group's policy committee voted unanimously last week that Ashby take a leave of absence for the rest of this fiscal year and that his contract not be renewed starting July 1.
What they're saying: Ashby declined to comment.
- Urbandale Mayor and MPO chairperson Bob Andeweg — who was part of last week's vote — said in a statement that "the region is better off for all of the MPO's accomplishments under Todd's leadership."
Between the lines: DSM City Councilperson Joe Gatto and Polk County Supervisor Tom Hockensmith are among the MPO representatives leading the efforts to change leadership.
- Frustrations have grown due to stalled progress on projects like the Southeast Connector between Interstate 235 and U.S. Highway 65, Hockensmith tells Axios.
What's next: Ashby was the MPOs director since 2011 and makes about $225,000 annually.
- The MPO's executive committee takes a final vote Thursday. Ashby would receive a year's pay as severance under the proposal being considered.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.