Des Moines-area MPO director is likely out of a job

Todd Ashby, longtime director of the organization that coordinates central Iowa transportation projects, is likely out of a job after metro officials voted last week to not renew his contract.

Why it matters: The Des Moines Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) helps manage some of the metro's most ambitious initiatives, having secured more than $74 million in federal transportation funding for projects between 2022 and 2026.

Ashby's exit signals a fundamental change in the direction of the organization, which has been criticized by some local officials as having "mission creep" and losing focus on transportation.

Catch up fast: The MPO has served the DSM area for 40 years. It covers more than 500 square miles, including areas in 20 cities and four counties.

Representatives of area governments — mostly elected officials — serve on its board.

The MPO's nearly $2 million operating budget is paid mostly by federal grants and assessments from local governments that are members.

Driving the news: The group's policy committee voted unanimously last week that Ashby take a leave of absence for the rest of this fiscal year and that his contract not be renewed starting July 1.

What they're saying: Ashby declined to comment.

Urbandale Mayor and MPO chairperson Bob Andeweg — who was part of last week's vote — said in a statement that "the region is better off for all of the MPO's accomplishments under Todd's leadership."

Between the lines: DSM City Councilperson Joe Gatto and Polk County Supervisor Tom Hockensmith are among the MPO representatives leading the efforts to change leadership.

Frustrations have grown due to stalled progress on projects like the Southeast Connector between Interstate 235 and U.S. Highway 65, Hockensmith tells Axios.

What's next: Ashby was the MPOs director since 2011 and makes about $225,000 annually.