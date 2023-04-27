2 hours ago - Things to Do

Slim Chicken opens Grimes location

Slim Chickens is opening its second metro location Thursday.

What's happening: The fast-food chicken chain based in Fayetteville, Arkansas, is opening at 2170 E 1st Street in Grimes.

  • The 2,800-square-foot restaurant has both indoor and patio seating, as well as a drive-thru.

What makes it unique: Slim Chickens' menu goes beyond your typical tenders and sandwiches.

  • There's chicken and waffles, wings, fried okra, fried mushrooms and 17 different dipping sauces.
  • The restaurant is also known for its mason jar desserts.
