A basket from Slim Chickens. Photo courtesy of Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens is opening its second metro location Thursday.

What's happening: The fast-food chicken chain based in Fayetteville, Arkansas, is opening at 2170 E 1st Street in Grimes.

The 2,800-square-foot restaurant has both indoor and patio seating, as well as a drive-thru.

What makes it unique: Slim Chickens' menu goes beyond your typical tenders and sandwiches.