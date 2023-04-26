Reynolds' "Bud Light" koozie dehumanizes trans people, activist says

Gov. Kim Reynolds is promoting a koozie parodying Bud Light's recent trans-inclusive ad.

What they're saying: Courtney Reyes, executive director of LGBTQ group One Iowa, says the is "dehumanizing" to Iowa's transgender community and is especially harmful to the mental health of LGBTQ youth.

"It's been incredibly brutal to be a queer person in Iowa," Reyes tells Axios. "When she doubles down on the Bud Light koozie retaliation, it's a very big sign that's showing trans folks that they don't belong here. That she does not want them to be here. And that in all honesty, she doesn't believe that they exist."

The big picture: Reynolds and other Republican lawmakers around the country have focused on bills targeting transgender youth this year.

So far, Reynolds has signed bills into law that prohibit transgender kids from using school bathrooms that align with their gender identity and from gender-affirming medical care for those under 18.

What's next: Reynolds' proposed education bill which prohibits some LGBTQ books from classrooms and bans teachers from talking about LGBTQ topics in grades K-6, is awaiting her signature.