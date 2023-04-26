An artificial intelligence agriculture advisor named "Norm" believed to be the first of its kind debuted last week, officials at Farmers Business Network tell Axios.

Why it matters: Norm needs just seconds to provide information like combating specific pests, seed varieties that are best for a field's soil type or identifying and preventing cattle diseases.

How it works: Norm was built using ChatGPT, a free AI chatbot that lets users pose questions about anything. Norm, however, is hyper specialized.

Feeding its intelligence is agronomic research and other publicly available data linked with things like application rates, product labels, current events and FBN's proprietary data.

Zoom in: Norm gets smarter as people ask detailed questions and it consumes more data.

Programmers believe it will soon be able to provide real-time planting advice based on weather forecasts, Kit Barron, head of FBN's data teams, tells Axios.

The intrigue: The bot's name pays homage to Norman Borlaug, the Nobel Peace Prize winning agronomist from Iowa and founder of The World Food Prize.

Of note: You must become an FBN member to consult with Norm.

Membership is free, as is Norm's service.

🫑 Quick take: Jason consulted Norm about problems raising sweet peppers in his garden.

Norm believes it is a pollination problem and provided links about how to fix it.

What's next: We'll do a follow up later this summer about whether Norm was right!