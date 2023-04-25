Des Moines councilperson hospitalized; resignation calls grow

Sheumaker last attended a regular City Council meeting on March 6. Screenshot via city of DSM video

Councilperson Indira Sheumaker missed two more council meetings yesterday, a day after her father told the DSM Register that she was being hospitalized.

Driving the news: More than 125 people have signed a petition launched last week calling for Sheumaker to step down.

Catch up fast: The councilperson's absences made headlines last year after she missed more than a month of meetings without explanation to the mayor or city manager.

Sheumaker then released a statement in July saying she was suffering from COVID-19 and depression and intended to seek accommodations.

State of play: We reported last week that Sheumaker has missed about 20 council meetings and work sessions since taking office in Jan. 2022 — more than the other five council members and mayor combined.

The most recent regular council meeting she attended was March 6.

Her family declined to say this week why or how long she has been hospitalized, the Register reported.

What they're saying: Sheumaker deserved a second chance after last year's attendance issues were raised, Angelo Thorne, the Riverbend neighborhood resident who launched the petition, tells Axios.

But the absences continue and Sheumaker has also not been responsive to constituents, says Thorne.

Meanwhile, civil rights activist and DSM school board candidate RJ Miller also called for Sheumaker to resign in an email last week to all council members.

Miller wrote he supports Sheumaker getting health care but it appears " that whatever is going on with you has affected your ability to represent our ward."

Of note: Multiple council members told us last week that they don't support and aren't aware of city plans to impeach her.