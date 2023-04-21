Des Moines' Guthrie bridge to get a makeover
The Guthrie Avenue Viaduct over the Union Pacific Railroad is getting a $6.5 million makeover next year.
Why it matters: It connects businesses and neighborhoods on the city's northeast side, but has been listed as being in "fair/poor" condition by city inspectors since 2019.
Catch up fast: The four-lane bridge was built in 1978 and has since gone through other high-priority repairs.
- A joint replacement and strengthening project was completed in 2015, but a more extensive rehab was postponed.
What's happening: The City Council approved an agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation last month for the larger makeover, with a federal grant paying $2 million of the bill.
- Decking will be repaired and lanes reconfigured to add a 10-foot-wide trail section along the bridge's south side.
- The city also plans to update traffic signals and reconstruct the Delaware Avenue intersection.
What's next: Construction is expected to begin next year and be completed in 2025.
- The repairs will extend the functional life of the bridge up to 25 years.
