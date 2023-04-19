Iowa's justification for passing over $3M environmental grant

Iowa skipped applying for a $3 million federal pollution reduction grant because it was redundant with a state initiative, Iowa Economic Development Authority director Debi Durham tells Axios in a statement.

Why it matters: It was an opportunity to improve Iowa's energy plan using money that doesn't require a state match, Rep. Chuck Isenhart (D-Dubuque) tells Axios.

And in doing so, the state also made itself ineligible for phase II of the program —a $4.6 billion total allocation to help local and state governments transition to clean energy economies.

Catch up fast: The federal Climate Pollution Reduction Grants (CPRG) is part of the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

The grants are earmarked largely for projects that cut greenhouse gas emissions and lower health insurance-related costs.

As we first reported earlier this month, Iowa, Florida, Kentucky and South Dakota were the only four states to miss the March 31 deadline to participate.

Zoom in: The Iowa Energy Plan was adopted by the state government and endorsed by then-Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds in 2016.

It outlines dozens of strategies to encourage economic development, including clean energy resources.

What they're saying: Durham contends it is better to stay on course rather than create a new plan through the federal program, according to the statement.

The other side: The state's program is worth updating due to national policy changes and advances in technology, Brian Campbell, director of the Iowa Environmental Council, tells Axios.