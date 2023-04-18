Green Olive Mediterranean restaurant opens in Des Moines

Green Olive opened in a strip mall just south of Cash Saver Food Outlet on Fleur Drive in January.

State of play: The first restaurant by Silvestre and Veronica Duran — who moved to DSM from California about two years ago to be closer to family — it offers Mediterranean cuisine.

The couple worked for decades in the restaurant business and first considered opening a Mexican restaurant before deciding our market had plenty of them already.

Zoom in: Silvestre worked in California with a person from the Middle East for decades, who helped him learn about Mediterranean food.

On the menu: Dozens of halal meat and vegetarian options, including wraps, kababs, gyros, falafels and salads.

Most platters come with hummus, pita bread and green jalapeno sauce.

Dessert includes baklava, a layered pastry filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with honey.

Jason’s thought bubble: It’s very worthy of your time.

The meat was tender and flavorful, while the side of spicy potatoes added a kick.

The intrigue: Green Olive was very busy when Jason visited and Veronica later told him they may add a second location.

⏰ If you go: Open daily, 8am-9pm, at4221 Fleur Dr.