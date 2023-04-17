The Iowa State Fair's newest CEO Jeremy Parsons isn't a stranger to the state's biggest event.

Like many young Iowans, he spent his summer working at the fair at 17, trying to earn some spare cash.

Zoom in: His interest in fairs never went away and he continued to work the Iowa State Fair through college. As an adult, he led the Missouri Fair Foundation and eventually the Clay County Fair in Spencer.

Now Parsons is learning the ropes of the role he's dreamed about as the fair's first new CEO in 20+ years.

His pro-tip for others also learning a new job: "Just be patient."

Here's how the new Des Moines resident starts his day:

⏰ Wake up: 6am so he can "race to get ready" before his boys, 7, 10 and 13, wake up at 7am.

🍳 Breakfast: Don't expect him to be waiting in line at the concession stand for a breakfast sandwich.

"I'm not much of a breakfast eater."

☕️ And coffee? "I'll take sodas in the afternoon for sure, but no coffee."

📱 What he’s reading: His Bible and Axios “first thing in morning.”