Scoop: Des Moines hits pause on downtown one-way conversions
Des Moines is delaying plans to convert Grand Avenue and Locust Street into two-way trafficways, city engineer Steven Naber tells Axios.
Catch up fast: A 2018 report to improve safety and encourage pedestrian activity included recommendations to convert some of downtown's one-way streets, which can be susceptible to speeding.
- The target areas generally start at the DSM River, running west about two miles to 15th Street.
- Most of the work was slated to start this year.
What's happening: The project is now paused after city staff raised concerns about emergency response vehicles being able to make turns on the converted streets.
- There are also questions about bus flow, potential increased risks at some intersections and a negative impact on parking.
Driving the news: A consulting engineering team hired by the city is digging deeper into the potential risks and will provide recommendations.
- And the city this week launched an interactive website allowing people to pinpoint and leave comments at specific sites along the routes.
What's next: The engineering traffic study is anticipated to be completed at the end of the year.
- An evaluation of the two-way study, public meetings and a possible implementation schedule will follow, Naber says.
Of note: A three-block segment of Grand’s conversion between Fifth and Second avenues was included in another project and is nearly complete.
