Des Moines is delaying plans to convert Grand Avenue and Locust Street into two-way trafficways, city engineer Steven Naber tells Axios.

Catch up fast: A 2018 report to improve safety and encourage pedestrian activity included recommendations to convert some of downtown's one-way streets, which can be susceptible to speeding.

The target areas generally start at the DSM River, running west about two miles to 15th Street.

Most of the work was slated to start this year.

What's happening: The project is now paused after city staff raised concerns about emergency response vehicles being able to make turns on the converted streets.

There are also questions about bus flow, potential increased risks at some intersections and a negative impact on parking.

Driving the news: A consulting engineering team hired by the city is digging deeper into the potential risks and will provide recommendations.

And the city this week launched an interactive website allowing people to pinpoint and leave comments at specific sites along the routes.

What's next: The engineering traffic study is anticipated to be completed at the end of the year.

An evaluation of the two-way study, public meetings and a possible implementation schedule will follow, Naber says.

Of note: A three-block segment of Grand’s conversion between Fifth and Second avenues was included in another project and is nearly complete.