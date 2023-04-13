47 mins ago - Food and Drink

La Tostada at The Breakfast Club is the perfect light breakfast

Linh Ta

La Tostada, seared tuna, sriracha mayo, cilantro, avocado, pickled onion and corn tostas ($15). Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

👋 Linh here. My trust issue is any breakfast item listed under the "light" portion of a menu. (Blame bland egg whites.)

Yes, but: The La Tostada at The Breakfast Club's East Village location has helped me believe again.

What I ate: The dish is a fusion of Mexican and Asian flavors with seared tuna, sriracha mayo, cilantro, avocado and pickled onion ($15).

  • The grilled salmon wasn't overcooked and delivered a light, smokey flavor.
  • Contrasting flavors elevated the dish, as the bright, crunchy pickled onions worked well with the spicy mayo.
  • And biting into the hard tostada was satisfying, especially with the soft avocado on top.

Where to find it: The Breakfast Club is open daily from 6am to 2:30pm; 212 East 3rd Street and in West Glen.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more