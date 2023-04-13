47 mins ago - Food and Drink
La Tostada at The Breakfast Club is the perfect light breakfast
👋 Linh here. My trust issue is any breakfast item listed under the "light" portion of a menu. (Blame bland egg whites.)
Yes, but: The La Tostada at The Breakfast Club's East Village location has helped me believe again.
What I ate: The dish is a fusion of Mexican and Asian flavors with seared tuna, sriracha mayo, cilantro, avocado and pickled onion ($15).
- The grilled salmon wasn't overcooked and delivered a light, smokey flavor.
- Contrasting flavors elevated the dish, as the bright, crunchy pickled onions worked well with the spicy mayo.
- And biting into the hard tostada was satisfying, especially with the soft avocado on top.
Where to find it: The Breakfast Club is open daily from 6am to 2:30pm; 212 East 3rd Street and in West Glen.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.