La Tostada at The Breakfast Club is the perfect light breakfast

👋 Linh here. My trust issue is any breakfast item listed under the "light" portion of a menu. (Blame bland egg whites.)

Yes, but: The La Tostada at The Breakfast Club's East Village location has helped me believe again.

What I ate: The dish is a fusion of Mexican and Asian flavors with seared tuna, sriracha mayo, cilantro, avocado and pickled onion ($15).

The grilled salmon wasn't overcooked and delivered a light, smokey flavor.

Contrasting flavors elevated the dish, as the bright, crunchy pickled onions worked well with the spicy mayo.

And biting into the hard tostada was satisfying, especially with the soft avocado on top.

Where to find it: The Breakfast Club is open daily from 6am to 2:30pm; 212 East 3rd Street and in West Glen.