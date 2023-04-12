Iowa's best kayaking spots

22 mins ago - Things to Do

Welcome to another edition of "Ask Axios," where we answer your burning questions.

Q: We would like to know all the places in Iowa that have kayak access. Illinois has kayak ramps in certain areas. Where are kayakers supported in Iowa? — Cathy Townsend

A: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has a handy interactive map that makes it easy to see where the nearest water access points and trails are to you.

🐦 Linh's thought bubble: A more secluded kayaking spot is the Purple Martin Lake near Walnut Woods in West Des Moines. The state opened it in 2017 for recreational use.

  • It's a beautiful area known for its birdhouses that attract the purple martin songbird.
