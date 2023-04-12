How Ingersoll's protected bike lanes work

Elevated bike lanes are being constructed along Ingersoll as part of the neighborhood's streetscape project.

Why it matters: The lanes are meant to protect cyclists from traffic and keep them from getting hit by car doors.

Yes, but: There's some confusion on how they work with vehicles pulling in and out of business parking lots.

How it works: The easiest thing for pedestrians to remember when they see the red-brick bike lane is that red means "don't go," Bobby Kennedy of the Street Collective tells Axios.

The concrete sidewalk is for pedestrians while the protected lane is for cyclists.

Pedestrians should still look both ways before crossing the lane.

As for drivers, they must yield to cyclists in the bike lanes just like any pedestrian on a sidewalk.

Drivers turning into a business parking lot must wait for an incoming cyclist to pass before turning.

Cars leaving a business must stop and check the sidewalk and bike lane before pulling forward to turn on the street.

What they're saying: Drivers are in a hurry and may want to quickly pull up but "you might miss someone coming up on you," Kennedy says.