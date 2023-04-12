How Ingersoll's protected bike lanes work
Elevated bike lanes are being constructed along Ingersoll as part of the neighborhood's streetscape project.
Why it matters: The lanes are meant to protect cyclists from traffic and keep them from getting hit by car doors.
Yes, but: There's some confusion on how they work with vehicles pulling in and out of business parking lots.
How it works: The easiest thing for pedestrians to remember when they see the red-brick bike lane is that red means "don't go," Bobby Kennedy of the Street Collective tells Axios.
- The concrete sidewalk is for pedestrians while the protected lane is for cyclists.
- Pedestrians should still look both ways before crossing the lane.
As for drivers, they must yield to cyclists in the bike lanes just like any pedestrian on a sidewalk.
- Drivers turning into a business parking lot must wait for an incoming cyclist to pass before turning.
- Cars leaving a business must stop and check the sidewalk and bike lane before pulling forward to turn on the street.
What they're saying: Drivers are in a hurry and may want to quickly pull up but "you might miss someone coming up on you," Kennedy says.
