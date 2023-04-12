Scoop: Ingersoll Avenue to lose more lanes

Another segment of Ingersoll Avenue will lose lanes of traffic under a budget item approved by the Des Moines City Council this week.

Why it matters: Reconfiguration of the roughly half-mile segment connecting the Ingersoll district with downtown is intended to slow traffic and improve walkability.

Yes, but: "Road diets" in other areas of the city have received mixed residential reviews

More than 1,700 people have signed a petition calling for a Euclid Avenue project to reverse course, for example.

Catch up fast: The Ingersoll Streetscape is a beautification project between MLK and 42nd Streets that began in 2020.

The work includes roadway reconstruction with fewer lanes of traffic, new sidewalks and raised bike lanes.

Its final phase of construction is tentatively set to begin in about five years.

Driving the news: A new $500,000 budget amendment will extend traffic-calming elements associated with the streetscape about a half- mile east.

Construction is expected to begin this summer, city engineer Steven Naber tells Axios.

Ingersoll Avenue's lanes will be reduce at this intersection to make way for street parking and buffered bike lanes. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Details: Ingersoll's current five-lane street cross section will be reduced to three between Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and 15th Street.

Buffered bike lanes and new on-street metered parking will be added.

Of note: The new section is considered its own project even though it looks like an extension of the streetscape, Naber says.

Unlike the other Ingersoll Streetscape areas, these streets won't be reconstructed.

Much of the work will be restriping the roadway and modifying signals and signage to accommodate lane reconfigurations.

The intrigue: The traffic reconfiguration was requested by some council members and is partly in response to new developments, Naber says.