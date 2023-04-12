21 mins ago - News

Scoop: Ingersoll Avenue to lose more lanes

Jason Clayworth
Illustration of a hand pinching a road. 

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Another segment of Ingersoll Avenue will lose lanes of traffic under a budget item approved by the Des Moines City Council this week.

Why it matters: Reconfiguration of the roughly half-mile segment connecting the Ingersoll district with downtown is intended to slow traffic and improve walkability.

Yes, but: "Road diets" in other areas of the city have received mixed residential reviews

  • More than 1,700 people have signed a petition calling for a Euclid Avenue project to reverse course, for example.

Catch up fast: The Ingersoll Streetscape is a beautification project between MLK and 42nd Streets that began in 2020.

  • The work includes roadway reconstruction with fewer lanes of traffic, new sidewalks and raised bike lanes.
  • Its final phase of construction is tentatively set to begin in about five years.

Driving the news: A new $500,000 budget amendment will extend traffic-calming elements associated with the streetscape about a half- mile east.

  • Construction is expected to begin this summer, city engineer Steven Naber tells Axios.
A photo of Ingersoll Avenue in Des Moines.
Ingersoll Avenue's lanes will be reduce at this intersection to make way for street parking and buffered bike lanes. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Details: Ingersoll's current five-lane street cross section will be reduced to three between Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and 15th Street.

  • Buffered bike lanes and new on-street metered parking will be added.

Of note: The new section is considered its own project even though it looks like an extension of the streetscape, Naber says.

  • Unlike the other Ingersoll Streetscape areas, these streets won't be reconstructed.
  • Much of the work will be restriping the roadway and modifying signals and signage to accommodate lane reconfigurations.

The intrigue: The traffic reconfiguration was requested by some council members and is partly in response to new developments, Naber says.

  • The corridor includes the recently renovated Crescent Chevrolet building, now home to Big Grove Brewery.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more