1 hour ago - Things to Do
Pokémon voice actor for Ash Ketchum heading to Des Moines this summer
Calling all Pokémon trainers — the voice of protagonist Ash Ketchum, is heading to Des Moines this summer.
Driving the news: Sarah Natochenny, the voice actor for Ash in the English Pokémon series, is a scheduled guest speaker at Des Moines Con at the Iowa Events Center from June 3-4.
The intrigue: After a 25-year run, Ash and Pikachu will no longer be the main protagonists of Pokémon.
The big picture: Beyond Natochenny, other major guests for the convention include Tom Kenny, the voice actor behind Spongebob, and Ross Marquand, an actor in "The Walking Dead" and "Avengers: Infinity War."
