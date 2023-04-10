Salvation Army opens new Clive food pantry

The Salvation Army of Des Moines' new food pantry at 1400 NW 100th St. in Clive. Photo: Courtesy of Salvation Army

The Salvation Army of Des Moines is opening a new food pantry in Clive Tuesday to help the growing needs of food-insecure families.

Why it matters: Local food nonprofits have experienced record-breaking visitor numbers this year as families deal with rising costs and the end of supplemental COVID-19 benefits.

"The pandemic has faded away, but the after-effects are still here," Salvation Army of Des Moines' Tamyra Harrison tells Axios.

State of play: The Salvation Army decided to open the new pantry after learning Clive's existing pantry is only open Mondays and Fridays.

Details: It's a "client-choice pantry," which allows families to browse the shelves and pick what they want rather than receiving a pre-filled box of food.

There's "dignity" in letting visitors choose their items and shop "like anybody else at the grocery store," Harrison says.

Where to find it: Ribbon cutting is at 11am Tuesday. The pantry is open 10am to noon and 1-4:30pm Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

1400 NW 100th St. in Clive inside the Salvation Army's Coordination Office.

How to help: Donate money or household items.