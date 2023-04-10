46 mins ago - News

Salvation Army opens new Clive food pantry

Linh Ta
inside of food pantry

The Salvation Army of Des Moines' new food pantry at 1400 NW 100th St. in Clive. Photo: Courtesy of Salvation Army

The Salvation Army of Des Moines is opening a new food pantry in Clive Tuesday to help the growing needs of food-insecure families.

Why it matters: Local food nonprofits have experienced record-breaking visitor numbers this year as families deal with rising costs and the end of supplemental COVID-19 benefits.

  • "The pandemic has faded away, but the after-effects are still here," Salvation Army of Des Moines' Tamyra Harrison tells Axios.

State of play: The Salvation Army decided to open the new pantry after learning Clive's existing pantry is only open Mondays and Fridays.

Details: It's a "client-choice pantry," which allows families to browse the shelves and pick what they want rather than receiving a pre-filled box of food.

  • There's "dignity" in letting visitors choose their items and shop "like anybody else at the grocery store," Harrison says.

Where to find it: Ribbon cutting is at 11am Tuesday. The pantry is open 10am to noon and 1-4:30pm Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

  • 1400 NW 100th St. in Clive inside the Salvation Army's Coordination Office.

How to help: Donate money or household items.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more