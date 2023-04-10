Iowa State Fair increases revenue even with lower attendance

The Iowa State Fair earned more revenue in 2022 than in 2019 despite fair attendance performing below pre-pandemic levels.

By the numbers: In 2022, the fair gained around $40 million in operating revenue,according to an unaudited report. The majority came from concessions ($15M), admissions ($8.8M) and grandstand shows ($7.5M).

That's nearly $4 million more than 2021 and about $6 million higher than 2019, which saw record-breaking attendance.

1.2 million people attended the fair in 2019, while 1.1 million went last year.

State of play: The revenue increase is linked to the return of events happening outside of fair time, Iowa State Fair CEO Jeremy Parsons tells Axios.

Around $2.3 million was generated from interim events, such as car and ag shows, according to the 2022 report.

Plus: Increased ticket prices and food costs also contributed to more revenue.

In 2022, ticket prices rose $2 compared to 2019 and the fair saw an increase of $4.2 million in concessions revenue in 2022 compared to 2019.

Yes, but: While revenue is up, so are operating expenses — costing $37.7 million in 2022.

The bottom line: Overall, the fair's 2022 income was $2.2 million. In 2019, it was $800K.

"It's just like every other business you're seeing," Parsons says."The costs, they went up for labor and supplies, then there were offsetting revenues."

What's next: Tickets are up an additional $2 for 2023. Advance admission is available now: $11 for adults, $7 for kids.