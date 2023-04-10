Kelly Norris, the former director of horticulture at the Greater DSM Botanical Garden, teaches how to reduce turf with lush plantings that are more favorable to ecosystems. This is his yard in DSM. Photo courtesy of Norris

The city should encourage residents to participate in No Mow May, Axios Des Moines readers declared in our unscientific poll.

More than 67% — 118 of 176 responses — are in favor.

Catch up fast: Metro members of the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom are behind a push encouraging citizens to adopt lawn practices that better protect the local habitat, especially for pollinators like bees and butterflies.

No mowing during the month of May is part of a larger national movement.

Driving the news: DSM Mayor Frank Cownie will sign a proclamation today in support of the movement.

More than $4K in private donations and grants are allocated to promote the efforts, DSM league member Carolyn Uhlenhake Walker tells Axios.

Of note: DSM's promotion won't change mow schedules for most municipal properties.

Yes, but: Hundreds of acres of city parks are already natural prairie areas.