46 mins ago - News
Readers say: Let that grass grow for "No Mow May"
The city should encourage residents to participate in No Mow May, Axios Des Moines readers declared in our unscientific poll.
- More than 67% — 118 of 176 responses — are in favor.
Catch up fast: Metro members of the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom are behind a push encouraging citizens to adopt lawn practices that better protect the local habitat, especially for pollinators like bees and butterflies.
- No mowing during the month of May is part of a larger national movement.
Driving the news: DSM Mayor Frank Cownie will sign a proclamation today in support of the movement.
- More than $4K in private donations and grants are allocated to promote the efforts, DSM league member Carolyn Uhlenhake Walker tells Axios.
Of note: DSM's promotion won't change mow schedules for most municipal properties.
Yes, but: Hundreds of acres of city parks are already natural prairie areas.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.