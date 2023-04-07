The East Village launches a new "First Fridays" event

A view of the East Village from the Capitol grounds. Photo courtesy of Catch Des Moines

First Fridays in the East Village launches for the first time tonight.

State of play: It's a warm-month extension to the district's popular "Holiday Promenade" concept, Historic EV Foundation marketing chair Beth Gibbins tells Axios.

Shops, restaurants, bars and entertainment venues extend their hours, host special events and offer deals.

Zoom in: Tonight's festivities include a sampling of beer-simmered brats for National Beer Day, a vintage pop-up store and lots of drink and food specials.

If you go: First Fridays are 5pm-8pm on the first Fridays of each month, April through August.