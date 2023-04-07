2 hours ago - Things to Do
The East Village launches a new "First Fridays" event
First Fridays in the East Village launches for the first time tonight.
State of play: It's a warm-month extension to the district's popular "Holiday Promenade" concept, Historic EV Foundation marketing chair Beth Gibbins tells Axios.
- Shops, restaurants, bars and entertainment venues extend their hours, host special events and offer deals.
Zoom in: Tonight's festivities include a sampling of beer-simmered brats for National Beer Day, a vintage pop-up store and lots of drink and food specials.
If you go: First Fridays are 5pm-8pm on the first Fridays of each month, April through August.
- Parking is free in designated retail areas.
