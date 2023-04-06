Democrat terminated from Iowa job after election win
Polk County Democratic Party chair Sean Bagniewski was terminated from a state government contract position shortly after winning election to the Iowa House, he tells Axios.
Why it matters: Iowa law requires workers elected to a government office be granted a leave of absence from their regular employment.
- Bagniewski contends his termination was directly attributable to being elected.
Catch up fast: Bagniewski was an account manager for Maximus Health Services, a company contracted to help evaluate client care in Iowa's Medicaid program.
- He won election to the Iowa House on Nov. 8.
State of play: Iowa Medicaid director Elizabeth Matney notified Maximus in a Nov. 16 letter that Bagniewski's position is full time and that the department doesn't allow exceptions to the contract "nor do we intend to moving forward."
- The state required Maximus to "submit a transition plan including position replacement activities within two weeks" to remain in compliance with the contract, Matney wrote.
- Bagniewski says there were no alternative positions available and his last day at Maximus was Jan. 29.
Of note: Iowa legislative sessions begin in early January and typically meet most weekdays through April.
What they're saying: Iowa did not request Maximus terminate Bagniewski, a spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said in a statement to Axios.
- Maximus has the sole discretion to make employment decisions necessary to carry out the work, the spokesperson said.
- A Maximus spokesperson told Axios the company does not comment on employment matters.
Zoom in: Iowa's law does not require employers to pay workers while they are on leave for their elected duties.
- Yes, but: The state government has accommodated other contract and non-contract employees who have been elected and allowed to keep their jobs, including some Bagniewski now serves with in the House, he said.
- HHS officials told him he could keep his job and encouraged him to run but changed their tune after he won, Bagniewski added.
What's next: Bagniewski has sought legal advice but declined to say whether he plans to file a wrongful termination lawsuit.
- He was hired as the federal grant administrator for Polk County government in February.
