Democrat terminated from Iowa job after election win

Polk County Democratic Party chair Sean Bagniewski was terminated from a state government contract position shortly after winning election to the Iowa House, he tells Axios.

Why it matters: Iowa law requires workers elected to a government office be granted a leave of absence from their regular employment.

Bagniewski contends his termination was directly attributable to being elected.

Catch up fast: Bagniewski was an account manager for Maximus Health Services, a company contracted to help evaluate client care in Iowa's Medicaid program.

He won election to the Iowa House on Nov. 8.

State of play: Iowa Medicaid director Elizabeth Matney notified Maximus in a Nov. 16 letter that Bagniewski's position is full time and that the department doesn't allow exceptions to the contract "nor do we intend to moving forward."

The state required Maximus to "submit a transition plan including position replacement activities within two weeks" to remain in compliance with the contract, Matney wrote.

Bagniewski says there were no alternative positions available and his last day at Maximus was Jan. 29.

Of note: Iowa legislative sessions begin in early January and typically meet most weekdays through April.

What they're saying: Iowa did not request Maximus terminate Bagniewski, a spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said in a statement to Axios.

Maximus has the sole discretion to make employment decisions necessary to carry out the work, the spokesperson said.

A Maximus spokesperson told Axios the company does not comment on employment matters.

Zoom in: Iowa's law does not require employers to pay workers while they are on leave for their elected duties.

Yes, but: The state government has accommodated other contract and non-contract employees who have been elected and allowed to keep their jobs, including some Bagniewski now serves with in the House, he said.

The state government has accommodated other contract and non-contract employees who have been elected and allowed to keep their jobs, including some Bagniewski now serves with in the House, he said. HHS officials told him he could keep his job and encouraged him to run but changed their tune after he won, Bagniewski added.

What's next: Bagniewski has sought legal advice but declined to say whether he plans to file a wrongful termination lawsuit.